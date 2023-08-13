Big Brother Naija All Stars Kiddwaya voiced his desire for the eviction of other housemates so the winner could be easily made known

Kiddwaya said he was happy that this week's eviction had finally come because he had been looking forward to it since Monday, August 7

The UK sensation told Big Brother reasons why some of the housemates should leave imeediately, and he used the word "fire" to drive his point

The Big Brother Naija All Stars keeps getting interesting as housemates develop different aspects of their personalities.

In a recent update, Kiddwaya told Biggie how soon he wants the show to end so that the winner of this season can be announced.

In a video sighted by Legit.ng on TikTok, the billionaire son advised the show organisers during his dairy session to evict 16 other housemates so that there would be space and orderliness in the apartment.

Not stopping there, Kidd mentioned how soon he wants the show to end so that the entire hassle can end.

"People need to start going. I need Ebuka to fire. Line in sight because the balance of the house needs to change. I've said so many things about the cleanliness of the place," he said in parts.

See the video below

