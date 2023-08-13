Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko turned a new age on August 12, and it was a lavish affair

Hours before she turned the new age, the mobile star already started getting monetary gifts and other surprises

On her birthday, Destiny already got over N6m credit alert, and she showed off receipts as well as other surprises she got from her people

Destiny Etiko is millions of naira richer as her people came through with spiling her with credit alerts on her birthday.

The movie star turned a new age on August 12 and took to social media to celebrate with different stunning photos.

Destiny Etiko shows off gifts on her birthday Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Before her birthday, the actress' acquaintances started sending her money and true to her dramatic nature, she shared the credit alerts on her page.

By the end of her birthday, Destiny already received N6.7m from different people, a cute surprise mini cake from the hotel she lodged in, a money cake, breakfast and a cake from another person.

The actress also shared a video of the surprise mini party the CEO of a skincare brand threw for her.

One of Destiny's several captions read:

"Happy blessed birthday to ETIKO DESTINY CHINEMELUM ✨A blessed child of God ❤️A lady after God’s heart. A living testimony of God’s blessings and his ending favour Am so thankful to God almighty cos it’s indeed an honor to see another blissful year A lot of people are dead. A lot are in the hospital But God almighty kept me alive in the land of the living Am so grateful lord I pray that this new CHAPTER of my life becomes a blessing and never a CURSE IN JESUS NAME AMEN Happy birthday LEO QUEEN ♌️"

Below are the several credit alerts Destiny Etiko received totalling N6.7m and other gifts:

How did netizens react to Destiny Etiko's posts?

While fans of the actress rejoiced on her behalf, other netizens raised concerns over her safety after putting out so much.

Read some comments gathered below:

cruisewithjoe:

"Obara Jesus see balance I AM SHAKING IN RESPECT "

gozie__okeke:

"750,000,000 omo this government don favour you and your family already "

kgenaldo11:

"Na like This una take dey Call armed robbers and kidnnapers for una self life na brain brain use ur brain this na another una dey use do competition among una self be this and ashawoism."

realmarther:

"I think she's the only person who has enjoyed her birthday ❤️"

expensive_vera_:

"More than 6M for bd tf ❤️❤️ if you are good you are good "

jennifer__amaka_dike:

"Why celebrity go Dey post money wey they gift am online?? Happy birthday ma. Safety first ooo."

creamy.ble:

"I’m not leaving your page today o, this your page is giving me inspiration .. happy birthday drama doll❤️"

Source: Legit.ng