Nigerian singer Rema became a fan at his show recently, as fans refused to let him perform at his show

The singer resorted to begging the crowd to let him do his job as they serenaded him with his single Charm and sang word for word

Don Jazzy shared the video, and netizens have pointed out that Rema is his biggest investment yet

Music mogul Don Jazzy is incredibly proud of one of his biggest signees yet, Rema, and he recently shared a video online.

In the clip, Rema was seen on stage trying to perform his trending hit single Charm, but the crowd did not allow him.

Don Jazzy shares video as crowd refuses to let Rema sing Photo credit: @heisrema/@donjazzy

Instead, the sea of people who paid to watch Rema perform decided to sing to him instead.

The singer on stage looked on in awe as fans sang his son lyrics by lyrics and only gave him moments to join in.

Even though the singer begged the crowd to calm down and let him do his job, they carried on.

An impressed Don Jazzy captioned the video with:

"E reach to beg the crowd ooo. Lol @heisrema."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rema's video

Nigerians were impressed with the level of Rema's success, and most people laughed at the fact that the crowd paid, only to do the concert themselves.

Read comments gathered below:

validcontractors:

"One of your best investment"

ada.africa:

"He's literally the audience now "

urban_djslowburn:

"People pay Rema to come perform give am, God When?"

olawunmilives:

"When your song doesn’t belong to you anymore Buh to those you dropped it for "

big_vick147:

"Na only Rema fit dey run am back to back. Dude is too good."

mimianocutemum_02:

"The love is massive "

itz.henry__:

"Massive love but mostly, the voices na girls voice choke "

okikidft:

"Power of Female Fanbase ❤️ they are the best abeg."

Who is Don Jazzy's latest signee?

Don Jazzy has added another young and talented act, Lifesize Teddy to his Mavins crew.

The music executive made the announcement on August 9, unveiling his new female artiste with an amazing video.

The video showed off Teddy in her element and a feel of what fans should expect from her soon.

