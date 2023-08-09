Music mogul Don Jazzy has unveiled a new artiste signed to his record label, Mavins

The new young lady, Lifesize Teddy, gave a feel of what fans should expect with the video Don Jazzy posted

Netizens have commended the Mavin boss, and people from Port Harcourt already show signs of solidarity with Lifesize Teddy

Don Jazzy has added another young and talented act, Lifesize Tedy to his Mavins crew.

The music executive made the announcement on August 9, unveiling his new female artiste with an amazing video.

Netizens react as Don Jazzy signs new act Photo credit: @donjazzy/@lifesize_teddy

Source: Instagram

The video showed off Teddy in her element and a feel of what fans should expect from her soon.

In his caption, Don Jazzy talked about Teddy undergoing Mavin Academy before the big reveal.

He wrote:

"Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist have let themselves go through the laid down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hard work. With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee. Rapper, poet, singer and songwriter Lifesize Teddy. Pls follow and welcome @lifesize_teddy ️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Lifesize Teddy's unveiling

Netizens anticipate greatness as they commended Don Jazzy over his craft and Teddy's talent

Read some comments gathered below:

korty_eo:

"This is beautiful ❤️"

preshstagram

"This one is a problem o. A good problem!"

portharcourthq:

"PH to the world!! From my Ama to their domot!! Abobi Nobi chaise o!!"'

jay_onair:

"A female MC! Yess! "

_ifycalex:

"From my ama I go lap your domot hiphop the greatest gift from God to mankind."

wale_the_great:

"The moment I heard Abobi….. I know say na PH girl "

big_wayne9:

"Only that PH wey she mention don verify am ph to the world "

officialfaithjason:

"Yass pls @lifesize_teddy. Been waiting on this. It’s finally here. It’s ur time. Let’s gooooo❤️❤️"

omojuwa:

"There is a touch of Lauryn Hill in there too. Can’t wait!"

mc_akonuche:

"Chaii don jazzy ooooo u too sabi this business. This is exceptional congratulations @lifesize_teddy."

Don Jazzy opens up on humble beginnings

Veteran record producer Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, shared the other side of his untold history.

In a Youtube interview with the Zero Conditions podcast, he recalled when he used to sit with his mother to assist in her petty business.

Don Jazzy disclosed that he and his mother sold akara in the hopes that big customers would notice him and offer him money.

