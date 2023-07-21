Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, was recently spotted halting his performance over some ladies who were fighting at his show

In the viral video, the Iron Man crooner tried to separate them but failed so he left them and continued his performance

Rema’s dramatic way of leaving the ladies to continue their fight raised a series of funny reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, has amused many fans over how he handled some ladies fighting at his show.

In a viral video making the rounds online, the music star was seen stopping his performance halfway to attend to the ladies fighting.

Rema appealed to both ladies to settle their differences but they paid no attention to his pleas.

Funny video as Rema tries to separate ladies fighting at his show, later gives up. Photos: @notjustok

Source: Instagram

After trying but failing to separate them, the music star decided to ignore them and continue his performance.

Rema got up abruptly, walked away from the ladies and told the DJ to play his song. This led to cheers from the audience.

See the funny video below:

Netizens react to video of Rema abandoning ladies who were fighting at his show after failing to separate them

Rema’s dramatic way of leaving the ladies to continue their fight while he went back to his performance amused many netizens after the video went viral.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

jay_osas:

“The real Benin character come out lol.”

djbign:

“No time.”

young_rn200:

“As una no wan hear him own baba don continue with him work.”

karetogbeide7:

“As una no wan hear make i continue from were i stop.”

rebelsonlv1:

“Is that a sport bra he,'s wearing there, lil NAs vibes.”

boydrray:

“Na the definition of Wetin dem Dey I call "I no send una papa" be this.”

therealsarmdy:

“Every soul need this kind of energy.”

yux_assistant_boyfriend:

“Definition of I no send Una papa.”

sheisruki:

“Rema wey no get time. Why tff will u stress my hubby.”

verified.visual:

“Abeg play that song.”

salim.ibileh:

“Wuna go just dey wyne Benin boy anyhow.”

di xherous:

“Celeb Dey beg u ur head go Dey swell lols.”

my_lifasleo:

“The Benin in him had to come out lol.”

