Nigerian singer Portable has sparked reactions over his claim that he spent N1.4 million while making it rain cash

The Zazu crooner shared a post where he was throwing money into the air in his usual manner for people to pick

While some netizens hailed Portable for always taking care of the trenches others called him out over the millions he claimed to spend in the video

Anytime Portable gives money to his people in the trenches or streets, he shares a video.

The controversial singer recently sparked reactions on social media with a post of him throwing money into the air as usual.

Netizens react as Portable shares money on the streets Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Adults scrambled about to pick, and kids ran after him as he happily rained money from bundles.

In his caption, Portable, who claimed to have spent N1.4m in the video, praised himself and tagged himself as the Don Jazzy of the street who loves to do too much.

He wrote:

"Man Pass Man IKA OF AFRICA Kinimah Dawo Dawo 1.4m is gone Oti loo Street DonJazzy ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ No Be Say We No Get This Money Na Doings to much "

Watch the video below:

How did netizens react to Portable's video?

The singer's video sparked mixed reactions; while some people praised him for being generous, others dragged him over the N1.4m he claimed to have spent in the video.

Read some comments below:

officialcelebrity_shin:

"You shall remain the head and not the tail . God bless you more as you give ❤️"

sammibankz:

"The only celebrity wey go show get paid and go back to the street to give the street."

myteespage:

"The fact that zazu gives a lot , watch out his blessing go Dey increase !!! Show off or not , he Dey giv !!! "

skinfeatolababa:

"Stop lying warey 1.4m for people wey no reach 10 sef."

sammysarz:

"Portable will do anything to say relevant but Seyi don pass you shaaa"

stephen_fm:

"Nah ritual money you Dey spend bro "

ayan_sholay:

"All the money no reach 10k "

kay.cash57:

"U dey spend 200 naira,e don reach 1.4 million like dat zah zuh Zeh "

Why is Portable fighting Seyi Vibez?

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable finally gave an insight as to why he never misses a chance to call out and drag his colleague Seyi Vibez.

On Nedu's podcast, the Zazu crooner revealed how his fight with Seyi Vibez kicked off from his selflessness.

According to Portable, when he just became a hit in the industry, Seyi Vibez begged him to perform at his show, and he did without asking him for a dime.

