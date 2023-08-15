Nigerian singer Portable was recently a guest on media personality Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast

The Zazu crooner finally addressed the reason for his fight with fast-rising act Seyi Vibez

Portable disclosed that when he 'blew', he showed up for Seyi Vibez at his show, but he did not reciprocate the good gesture

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has finally given an insight as to why he never misses a chance to call out and drag his colleague Seyi Vibez.

On Nedu's podcast, the Zazu crooner revealed how his fight with Seyi Vibez kicked off from his selflessness.

Portable shared his reason for fighting Seyi Vibez. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to Portable, when he just became a hit in the industry, Seyi Vibez begged him to perform at his show, and he did without asking him for a dime.

When Portable decided to have his own show, he invited Seyi Vibez and did not get a favourable response. Portable's message was left unreplied.

The act of arrogance, according to the Zazu crooner, set off their beef.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Surprisingly, netizens reasoned with Portable and noted that his anger is justifiable. Read some comments gathered below:

officialyetundebakare:

"Kosi igberaga ninu Ogo Portable too dey reason far and he dey drop words wey go make you think deep!"

healthertainer:

"I like this guy! From day one he has been real and consistent with who he is! And he has deep quotes for days."

nennyeee:

"This boy no fit keep secret just ask an him go deliver."

ogellett:

"Seyi doesn’t want to be tagged to be seen with you or be your friend or in your settings. Seyi’s class pass your class. That’s how they are. They are called Users. If you know you don’t want to be seen with him, back off totally."

folabi_dc:

"I don hear portable side of story Watin the other guy do no good at all."

talkingdrum_cfrn:

"The very truth.. some persons are just there to use others when their shine comes they will ditch u."

moniquedvibe:

"No matter how this niigga looks or acts..Trust me, he is one of the realest in the industry #NoCap."

