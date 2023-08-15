Portable Reveals Reason for Beef With Seyi Vibez, Shares Details: “I Come Your Show, Why You No Come My Show?”
- Nigerian singer Portable was recently a guest on media personality Nedu's Thehonestbunch podcast
- The Zazu crooner finally addressed the reason for his fight with fast-rising act Seyi Vibez
- Portable disclosed that when he 'blew', he showed up for Seyi Vibez at his show, but he did not reciprocate the good gesture
Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has finally given an insight as to why he never misses a chance to call out and drag his colleague Seyi Vibez.
On Nedu's podcast, the Zazu crooner revealed how his fight with Seyi Vibez kicked off from his selflessness.
According to Portable, when he just became a hit in the industry, Seyi Vibez begged him to perform at his show, and he did without asking him for a dime.
When Portable decided to have his own show, he invited Seyi Vibez and did not get a favourable response. Portable's message was left unreplied.
The act of arrogance, according to the Zazu crooner, set off their beef.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Portable's video
Surprisingly, netizens reasoned with Portable and noted that his anger is justifiable. Read some comments gathered below:
officialyetundebakare:
"Kosi igberaga ninu Ogo Portable too dey reason far and he dey drop words wey go make you think deep!"
healthertainer:
"I like this guy! From day one he has been real and consistent with who he is! And he has deep quotes for days."
nennyeee:
"This boy no fit keep secret just ask an him go deliver."
ogellett:
"Seyi doesn’t want to be tagged to be seen with you or be your friend or in your settings. Seyi’s class pass your class. That’s how they are. They are called Users. If you know you don’t want to be seen with him, back off totally."
"You have to perform ritual before you can make it": Portable calls himself Kanayo, continues to brag in video
folabi_dc:
"I don hear portable side of story Watin the other guy do no good at all."
talkingdrum_cfrn:
"The very truth.. some persons are just there to use others when their shine comes they will ditch u."
moniquedvibe:
"No matter how this niigga looks or acts..Trust me, he is one of the realest in the industry #NoCap."
Why did Portable call out Small Doctor?
Controversial Nigerian singer Portable knocked his senior colleague Small Doctor again, this time over a song.
The singer was unhappy that Small Doctor made money off a song they did together.
Reacting to a video of Small Doctor performing the song, the Zazu crooner urged him to pay a director so they could have a video shoot for the song.
Source: Legit.ng