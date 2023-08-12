Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee recently shared a photo on Twitter, showing off the tattooed arm of her mystery man

While so e netizens assumed the man was singer Iyanya, others got to work and uncovered Vee's alleged boyfriend

Videos of Vee and DJ Shawn are trending on social media, and netizens are beyond convinced he is the reality star's lover

Videos of BBNaija star Vee and a young man identified as DJ Shawn are currently trending on social media.

According to a Twitter user, Onejoblessboy, the duo are dating, and it was his arm she flaunted on Twitter recently.

Netizens dig out Vee's alleged lover Photo credit: @veeiye/@deejayshawn

A Twitter user Onejoblessboy shared posts and a video of Vee and DJ Shawn hanging out like lovers.

Netizens had thought the arm Vee posted that launched Twitter into FBI mode belonged to singer Iyanya.

See Onejoblessboy's post below:

Netizens react to Onejolessboy's post

The new update sparked mixed reactions on social media,, with netizens amazed at Nigerians' investigative skills.

Read comments below:

@eyecandiey:

"Walahi I fear who no fear una on this X app whatttttttttt."

@_Joshxxo:

"Una de dig sha,you fit help me find my grandpa birth certificate?"

@Flamesonfire2:

"Fear who no fear FBI and CIA investigators on this app "

@lifeofmufasir:

"What was she thinking lol."

@tlawal_:

"Vee goes to wbar alot o"

@Thisiskingola:

"Twitter!!! I knew the tattoo will be useful."

@Fatimah_I_S:

"Even if someone soft launches with a shadow you people will find them "

@SauceyGray:

"This is the thing about tattoosIf there wasn't a tattoo on that particular hand, it would have been harder to find him."

@mobykes:

"Is it that all these problems in Nigeria aren't bad enough?, who are the people that have time to seek out these things? "

@Yemihazan:

"Having tattoos is one of the easiest ways to get exposed, esp if you are known lol."

How did Vee arrest fraudulent plumber?

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Vee gave an update on the fraudulent plumber that collected N150k for a N20k job from her.

Vee vowed to get the plumber arrested and shared an update after carrying out her threat.

In a tweet, the BBNaija star revealed she asked him to come around after she realized what he had done, and he still had the effrontery to lock her tap again completely.

Source: Legit.ng