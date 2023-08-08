Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has cried out on social media after him and his boys were attacked in Lekki

In videos posted on his Instagram stories, Portable explained that he had taken his boys shopping when they were attacked

The Zazu crooner also promised to have his revenge and the videos have caused a stir on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, is back in the news after he was attacked by his boys in Lekki.

On August 8, 2023, the Zazu Zeh crooner took to his Instagram stories to share videos where he cried out after the attack.

In the video, Portable was seen in a car with some of his boys and one of his artistes, Young Duu, was seen with a bloodied eye.

Portable cries out in video after him and his boys were attacked in Lekki, fans react.

According to Portable, he had taken his artistes to Lekki to shop for clothes for them when they were attacked by a large group. The controversial singer explained that they had also broken the eyes of one of his boys.

In the video, Portable was repeatedly saying he would not let his attackers go scot free. According to the singer, if any of his attackers dare step foot in Sango, they would be greatly injured.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Portable and his boys get attacked in Lekki

Portable’s video where he cried out after allegedly getting attacked in Lekki soon made the rounds on social media and drew reactions from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Bayo asked why Portable is always getting attacked:

Okito wondered why people in Lekki would need to step foot in Sango:

Bross asked for Portable to be added to BBNaija house because of his incessant drama:

Halcy said Portable should take his guy to the hospital instead of shouting on camera:

Prom said the injury looks deep:

Moe had this to say:

A tweep wrote:

Dre said he thinks only rich kids stay in Lekki:

Sammy View had this to say:

ICP Insider tweeted:

Rossie asked Portable an important question:

