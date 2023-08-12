Nigerian street-pop singer Portable took the internet by storm to show affection towards the country's police force

In a video shared on his social media page, the Zazu act was seen in a convivial setting with the officers that visited his popular bar in Ogun State

In the clip that has since gone viral, the controversial act pleaded with his fellow countrymen to take care of the national officials while stating that they are friends to the citizens

Nigerian controversial singer Portable sparked reactions with his recent post on social media.

The Street-pop act shared the moment officers of the Nigerian police force visited his popular Odogwu bar in Ogun state.

Nigerian police officers hang out with singer Portable at his bar in Ogun State Credit: @portablebaby

Capturing his wonderful time he had with the policemen, he pleaded with his fellow countrymen to take care of the National body.

In his words:

"These were the men that took care of us; the police is our friend, please take care of them, they are the ones taking care of you.

They protect you, police sef na human being. Spend on them so they can buy Benz. Nigeria jagajaga, let it be better for policemen too."

In his caption, he wrote:

"Federal Government Liability. God Sent Omo Ijoba IKA OF AFRICA. Wahala Musician The New Born Fela. Police is our friend. Police is our brother show them love don't bring only problems Respect Them Police is our Father. God Bless Naija Police."

Portable plea for Police officials sparks reactions

Legit.ng captured reactions to Portable's post below:

siloraanky:

"Portable post don plenty pass all the celebrities post wey Dey Nigeria na tunde and gossipmill own remain ."

dannydo_beatz:

"The police man style funny, he dey hold portable ice ."

sheyisleek:

"Lawyer show for morning ….Police for evening then Grammy for night ."

gift_gold95:

"You talk too much , cho Cho cho you no Dey tire?"

shadyshisha24:

"Let police wey buy fuel #800 per liter cash you nah then you go no say police isn’t your friend."

elizabeth721321:

"Police wey suppose dey hype you ,, nah you con dey hype dem .. Aani omo eru si ni iwo omo portable yii ."

Netizens react as Portable and late Alaafin's queen flirt online

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable might have his eyes on Dami, one of the queens of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

In a post sighted online, it was revealed that the duo have been flirting and using words of endearment for each other.

In several posts of the ex-queen, the singer made sure to drop comments affirming affection for the widow.

