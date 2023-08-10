Nigerian singer Olamide recently held a listening party for his new album Unruly, and his colleagues in the entertainment business showed up

In a viral clip sighted online, the arrival of Mavin boss Don Jazzy was captured as he hugged Olamide

While the video warmed the hearts of many, quite a number of people pointed out the coldness of the gesture

Hours after unveiling his new signee Lifesize Tedy to the world, Mavin boss Don Jazzy showed up to support his colleague Olamide.

Badoo, as he is fondly called, held a listening party for his album Unruly and the video of Don Jazzy's arrival surfaced online.

The Don reached out to Olamide as he arrived at the event, and they held each other in a hug before moving on to other things.

The hug was a brief one, and netizens are surprised the music legends finally got together after their epic 2015 Headies Award fight.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Olamide ad Don Jazzy's video

The clip sparked reactions as expected, and some netizens noticed Olamide and Don Jazzy were still cold towards each other.

Read the comments gathered below:

@iamkolawale:

"Dem no even look each other face."

joseph_dred:

"The beef still Dey show, Olamide neva forgive am."

mattigrini_post:

"The way I like seeing Donjazzy and Olamide together ehnn."

skinnie_bee_bobo:

"Men supporting men❤️"

@big_jay_ultimat:

"Don jazzy does not look happy."

@horlarkings:

"No rivalry, yeah but clearly there isn’t any love here "

@Itz_Ethrone:

"The Respect between these two is so mutual."

@_pappy4x:

"The biggest rivalry in Nigeria Music industry just got hugged out A time to be alive!!"

@YoungBoy_insane:

"They find it difficult to look at each others face."

@MartyNnDickens:

"The funny thing is the reason why these two had this rift is no longer on YBNL…. Baddo pulled a Kanye bcz of Lil Kesh. This man’s loyalty and devotion to his artist is laudable."

Don Jazzy unveils new signee Lifesize Teddy

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy has added another young and talented act, Lifesize Teddy, to his Mavins crew.

The music executive announced on August 9, unveiling his new female artiste with an amazing video.

The video showed off Teddy in her element and a feel of what fans should expect from her soon.

