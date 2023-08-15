A trending video of famous Nollywood actress Funke Akindele throwing it down really hard while listening to ace rapper Olamide has sparked reactions online

In the viral clip, Funke Akindele could be heard in the viral clip chiding a WhatsApp caller who sent her a voice note while she was listening to Olamide

Funke, who seemed to be enjoying every bit of Olamide's new album, went all out in the WhatsApp caller, noting that she can never pause the rapper's call to listen to the VN sent to her

Ace Nollywood actress Funke Akindele recently stirred emotions online with a clip she shared on her Snapchat handle of herself vibing hard to veteran rapper, Olamide's new album Unruly.

The famous filmmaker in the trending video was seen dancing and vibing to Olamide's song while chiding someone trying to reach her on WhatsApp.

Funke slammed the WhatsApp caller querying why the person would be calling her while she was listening to Olamide.

She also slammed the person for sending her a VN. Funke noted that no matter what, she won't pause Olamide's song to listen to the VN the WhatsApp caller sent to her.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Funke Akindele vibing to Olamide's new album

@shannon_boy34:

"This woman and wizkid are the only celebrities in Nigeria who can handle social media pressure... Nothing concern them no matter how much shiit you say about them... Their own is just to flex, enjoy."

@brendanukagodservices:

"She is lucky to have everything in life but i pray she gets the right man for herself..."

@parker_ojugo:

"Where are those people saying that this album is not sweet naija we lack patient."

@ha.mmed406:

"She is a Baddo Day 1 fan."

@officialvickyace:

"When election no favor my role model , she don enter street back..... Mama for life."

@qbank_gnf:

"Make my dad send voice note i go listen to Olamide finish oo before listening to the voice."

@damiwater_o:

"Highness at the top! Gbegbegbengbegben."

@sunnyslimx_:

"See Person wey wan be lagos state deputy governor."

@pelumioic:

"We all deserve moments like this (call of highness or whatever) nobody is making it out alive."

@ngbest65:

"Dis one don high, see deputy governor."

Funke Akindele celebrates as her movie becomes the all-time highest-grossing Nigerian film

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nollywood actress and ace movie producer Funke Akindele recently trended online after sharing a clip to celebrate her big wins and achievements.

In the clip, Funke noted that numbers don't lie, and she couldn't be less happy with how much she has achieved.

The ace actress also thanked everyone who had contributed to the success of her movie Battle On Buka Street.

