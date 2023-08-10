Davido's cousin, B-Red's marriage has allegedly crashed due to infidelity based on a trending chat on social media

In the leaked conversation, his wife Faith called him out over a video of him opening the car door and spending time with his side chic in Atlanta

Bred admitted messing up even though he claimed nothing happened, and at the end of the conversation, his wife dragged him for not being better than Davido

One of the sons of the governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, B-Red's marriage has allegedly crashed as he cheated on his wife.

The singer, who is also Davido's cousin and his wife, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, and a chat of their alleged conversation has surfaced online.

Netizens react as B-Red's wife catches him cheating on her Photo credit: @davido/@bredhkn/@thefaithjohnson

B-Red's wife Faith called him out over a video of him hanging out with his side chic in Atlanta, which she has never been to.

Faith dragged the singer for opening the door for his lover, and even though he denied it at first, Bred eventually admitted he was in Atlanta with the lady and apologised to his wife.

He assured her that he did not sleep with the side chic, and Faith mentioned how he laughed at Davido during his Anita Brown mess like he was any better.

To that statement, B-Red asked his wife if, like Davido, he has any child outside their marriage.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Bred and his wife's leaked chat

lemon3apartments_n:

"If you must cheat pls make the person look more better than your wife "

tbswitch:

"Adeleke men and having transgender looking side chics , just take a look at the wife and look at the side chic"

_sharonisaac_:

"The part we’re she said “you were laughing at your cousin” Davido really thinks he’s got good people in his corner sha "

osagiator_ewean_gabriel:

"I am sure she is only better in smoking than his wife, for beauty his wife is far better."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"The abusive words won’t change anything though….who doesn’t cheat in that family? It’s embarrassing."

jessy_carrr:

"Adelekes and marital issues be like bread and butter."

billy_brenda1:

"Stray bullet still go meet Davido "

annabell_obi:

"Nawa o the side chick is a fair version of Anita david own."

