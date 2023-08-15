Singer Dija marked her 39th birthday on Monday, August 14, and she had to reply to some inquisitive fans

In a statement, Dija, who was once signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label, said she never left but suggested that other things were involved

Dija made this known while replying to a fan who said she would have been bigger than Tems if she had remained at Mavin

Nigerian singer Dija on Monday, August 14, marked her 39th birthday in style as he penned appreciation messages to her maker, husband, family, friends and fans.

Dija, who was one of the second-generation artists signed to Don Jazzy's Mavin label, wrote via her Twitter handle.

Dija marks 39th birthday. Credit: @aprhodija @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

"I turned 39 years old today. I thank the Almighty Allah swt for His mercies on me. My husband, my family, friends and supporters, thank u so much for all the wishes today. Hehe sharing my new passport photo, time for renewal."

See her tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Dija speaks on her relationship with Mavin

While responding to a Twitter user identified as Dr Penking, who queried her for leaving Mavin, Dija, adding that she would have been bigger than Tems, the singer said:

"I never left. Kindly know this. Life happens and we are grateful for all the love and happenings. . God bless Tems, and I need her to get bigger.

See their exchange below:

Netizens react to Dija's response on Tems and Mavin

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens hailed Dija for her mature response.

See some of their comments below:

urmeedude96:

"I liked ur response so matured and understanding..."

coolchyk_10:

"Concised response...at times, people needs to be place properly.... Happy birthday Dija."

IsaacIsPsychic:

"Dija's humility ehn ♥️ this response deserves to be frame."

MrMa_nuel:

"I don't know if it's too late... I doubt... but you're a good artist... do a couple of collabos??"

0xFybi:

"Person wey you suppose ignore."

Dija shares her dad's cute pics

Dija acquainted fans with her parents on social media, Legit.ng reported.

Taking to her Instagram page, the top music star shared different snaps of her mum and dad.

Unknown to many, the music star has a Sierra Leonian father and a Nigerian mother.

Source: Legit.ng