Popular Nigerian singer, Dija, has shared a funny thing one of her daughters did with fans on social media

The music star shared a funny photo of her child hiding inside a basket after her mother had been searching for her

According to Dija, her baby girl nearly gave her a heart attack just because she wanted to go to school with her older siblings

Nigerian music star, Dija, recently reported her youngest daughter to members of the online community after sharing the funny thing she did.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the musician posted a photo of her little girl hiding inside a big basket and looking at her.

Dija noted that finding her daughter in the basket after spending time looking for her nearly gave her a heart attack.

Singer Dija shares funny experience with daughter. Photos: @aphrodija

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the musician noted that her daughter decided to hide inside the basket because she wanted to follow her older siblings to school.

Dija wrote:

“Sigh She gave me a heart attack, all because she wants to go to school with her Brother and sister.”

See post below:

Social media users react

Soon after Dija shared her funny experience with her daughter, numerous fans and colleagues of the musician expressed their amusement. Others also shared their funny encounters with kids.

Read some of their comments below:

Lamiphillipsworld:

“Why do these kids do this. My own nephew was literally hanging on the chandelier while we looked EVERYWHERE for him … only to look up in the dining room ♀️♀️.. serious heart attack.”

Tikay_liscious:

“Omg twins..my daughter Zahirah also does that a lot.”

Jalloh_rahna_alim:

“ Wicked child.”

Haroldamenyah:

“How did she get in there.”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng