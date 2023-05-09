The ace Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of his record label, Mavin Records

In an emotional post online, he thanked his followers, brand partners, and well-wishers for their love and support throughout the years

Reacting to Don Jazzy’s post, popular skit maker, Taaooma recalled fun memories she has of the music brand

Nigerian skit maker, Maryam Apaokagi Greene, popularly known as Taaooma, has refreshed the memory of netizens in honour of Don Jazzy's Mavin Records 11th anniversary.

Don Jazzy shared a video as he paid a passionate tribute to Mavin Records' on its 11th anniversary. He noted how the label had grown from strength to strength, shattering boundaries and changing lives.

He thanked his fans, brand partners, and well-wishers for their love and support in making the record label one of the greatest. He also acknowledged his signees, who are doing excellent jobs of representing the music brand throughout the world.

Taaooma celebrates with Don Jazy, recalls fond memories

Taaooma reacted to the post by recalling how Don Jazzy's Mavin Records filled her younger days with great melodies. She described the lovely experience she shared with her friend, Abula, and others.

Taaooma also highlighted some of the record label's lovely tracks, which include Dorobucci, Aww, Korede Bello's songs, Reekado Banks, and others. She praised the music mogul for bringing outstanding artists to the forefront.

She wrote:

"I remember how much Dorobucci used to burst my head. I and Abula even recreated a magic part of Jantamanta.

"Korede Bello was always my screensaver. Abula would also argue with anyone who says Reekado isn’t Nigeria’s most talented artist. And then, Dija’s almighty jam "Aww" made people fall in love anyhow.

"Thank you, Don Jazzy, for bringing these amazing humans to our faces over the years. Happy birthday, Mavin."

