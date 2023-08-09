A trending photo showing the un-applaudable WAEC result of a Nigerian student has provoked netizens

In the photo shared via Facebook, the student had very bad grades in almost all the subjects including Literature

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many advising the student to go into business

A Facebook user identified as Nemerem Mandela has shared a photo of a student's terrible WAEC result.

The owner of the result, whose name was not disclosed, failed woefully with 6 F9s, 2 E8s, and 1 D7.

Terrible result of Nigerian boy Photo credit: Nemerem Mandela/ Facebook, Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The result, which was obtained from the West African Examination Council (WAEC), has angered netizens on social media.

Many Nigerians claimed that the result meant automatic admission for the owner. Others advised him to go into business.

Reactions as student fails WAEC woefully

Daniel Ndubuisi said:

“Ur score is impressing Keep it up.”

Comr Aleke Shedrach Amandianaeze reacted:

“What is this?”

Jackieee wrote:

"Pablo and Escobar kid."

Mandy Nwinyimegu said:

“U have done well, try harder jamb will give u automatic admission.”

Dirim Mercy Nkem Mine said:

“Wow.”

Agwu Ifeanyichukwupatrick said:

“Good results keep up.”

Ugbanu Monday Peter reacted:

“Good results next time be serious.”

Comedian MC lyafula Kingsley said:

“Jesus."

Itzprince Noble commented:

“They haven't written any waec yet.”

Ominyi Nnanyelugo said:

“They are currently in Ghana learning Yahoo.”

David Marshall reacted:

“If you like they here dey laugh them but finally them will first you ride Bez.”

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng