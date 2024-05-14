Nigeria has announced plans to launch a 48 hours visa approval for foreigners planning to come into the country

The move the federal government believe will help ease business and also attracts more potential investors

Since assuming office the Tinubu administration is determine to bring in more foreign direct investment

The federal government has announced plans to streamline visa processes and acquisition for investors coming into the country.

This move was disclosed by the Mohammed IdrisMinister of Information and National Orientation at the end of Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Benefits of 48 hours visa

He revealed that the Tinubu led administration is determined to remove the visa process bottlenecks hindering the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He said:

“The visa process is becoming cumbersome which is not encouraging investors and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“FEC has set up a committee to look at the present state of visa process with the aim to reducing the cumbersome nature of the process. Meaning that and the investors and tourists coming into the country will find it a lot easier to come into the country provided they follow laid down processes.

“This includes the eVisa platforms that is already been discussed. There is also the idea of every visa application being processed within 48hours. This is still work in progress. The Minister of Interior is working with the Minister of finance and other stakeholders to ensure that the visa process is done quickly and done with as soon as possible.”

“Investors, tourists would find it easy to acquire a visa within 48 hours.”

He added that the Minister of Interior, the Minister of Finance and other stakeholders will be meeting to discuss the way forward, adding that the visa processes should be ready in 48 hours when the process is concluded.

