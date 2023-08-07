In a bid to ascertain whether or not his students would cheat, a teacher deliberately left his phone in class and went out

He put the phone on video recorder and returned after over two minutes to see what happened while he was away

Mixed reactions have trailed the result of his experiment as people commented on the behaviour of a particular boy

A teacher, identified as Mwalimu Machani, has shared what he found about his students after placing a video recorder in class.

The tutor noted that he decided to see for himself if his students would cheat during an exam and left the class with his phone camera on.

Teacher Machani wanted to find out if they would cheat. Photo Credit: @mwalimu_machani

Source: TikTok

After more than two minutes, Machani returned to the class like nothing was in play and checked his phone. He shared the result online with the hashtag "exam irregularities#."

The teacher said luckily for him, he managed to get one of his students. Many netizens were particular about the behaviour of a boy who sat at the centre.

The clip has amassed over 333k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on the teacher's action

Fintel..005763 said:

"The girl in red jumper was not prepared for this exams at all."

PEACE OF MIND said:

"I didn't see any cheating here. they only tried to help eachother. They no carry materials."

user3270483098811 said:

"That boy who never wrote anything is me... back then.. I was very keen on what the teacher is doing."

Nora said:

"Trust me if i was in that class id copy even the roof....teachers act like theyv never been to campus..."

Daviso said:

"I haven't seen any cheating that is love, care and teamwork which is being advised on all aspects of our life... kudos to the girls."

Twelve said:

"Teamwork is encouraged even in workplaces."

Gerrard Jones Jonathan said:

"The boy might have written his names only."

DJ DOMY YENG said:

"That boy was the target but he knows all the tricks to success."

