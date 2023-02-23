Controversial Nigerian Afro-street singer Portable who recently acquired a car, has finally taken it to his trenches base

The singer, in a video shared on his page, was seen flaunting his new Range Rover sport along with his 2010 model

In the viral clip, the street singer was in a joyful mood as he flaunted his new car in excitement while also showing off his old Range Rover

Famous outspoken Nigerian singer Portable is still in a celebratory mood as he finally takes his new Range Rover ride back to his base in Iyana-Ilogbo, Sango.

In a viral shared on his social media page, the controversial singer packed his Range Rover SUV in front of his lounge, Odogwu, while he displayed his usual gram antics.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable trended online as he finally unveiled his new ride at his trenches base. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable's new ride is barely five months after he acquired a Mazda in late 2022. The Zazoo crooner, in the caption of his post, exalted God while thanking him for helping him achieve all his wishes and dreams.

See Portable's post as he finally takes his new back to his trenches base:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video as he takes his new ride to Sango

@opaluwachenemi_:

"Two range, buy car for his dad, buy car for his wife, buy another car that look like venza for himself, portable you try jor."

@dj_tunez:

"OGBAFIA!"

@iamtimmy10001:

"Make youngdu Dey wash those cars make e leave music Abeg."

@jmoneyvipper_:

"D person way dey video self dey fo him hand dey shake portable don cause wahala for sango omo eru."

@iam_panshaq:

"Low key portable get money pass many celebrities wey get name pass am o … no f*cking cap ."

@sanseberry22:

" Zazoo !!! People laughing at you has turned your fans!!!! This life just keep winning haterz will adjust ."

@wirelezz__:

"No one can disrespect your grace !! E too loud."

@_danielregha:

"Spend your money wisely or save it!"

@wale_ogundipe312:

"NNA dey tell chicken say muzzle cost past range Rover sport vogue.... Eyin fans chicken Eni shorire."

Portable Zazu Acquires New Range Rover, Steps Into New Whip Amid Excitement in Fun Video

It is another big win for Nigerian Street Pop singer Portable Zazu as he acquired a new Range Rover.

Excited about his latest acquisition, Portable took to his Instagram page to share a video of him bursting the balloons as he stepped into his new whip.

In the viral clip shared, the Zazoo crooner could be seen watching on his new ride was set to leave the auto garage.

Source: Legit.ng