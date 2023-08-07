Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again left fans gushing on social media over a throwback photo of him as a boy

The DMW boss shared an old photo of himself as a boy with a very big smile on his face and he accompanied the snap with an interesting caption

According to Davido, it was as if he already knew as a child that he was going to be famous and this got netizens talking

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has given fans a new reason to gush over him after sharing a photo from his childhood.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the DMW boss posted an old snap from when he was a little boy.

In the throwback photo, Davido was seen sitting in a big chair and he had a very wide and infectious smile on his face.

Fans react to Davido's baby photo as he has huge smile on his face. Photos: @davido

Not stopping there, the Unavailable crooner accompanied the photo with a caption where he noted that it seemed he always knew he was going to be famous.

He wrote:

“E BE LIKE I BEEN KNOW SAY I GO BLOW.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions to adorable photo of Davido as a boy

Davido’s throwback photo soon garnered a lot of attention from netizens. A number of them took to the singer’s comment section to share their thoughts in funny ways.

Read some of their comments below:

Duke shared another throwback photo of Davido with a huge smile and wondered if he was a toothpaste ambassador:

Itohan said Davido already knew his dad was rich:

Ralph commented on Davido’s smile:

ICP Insider called Davido a rich kid:

M.O.B said he looked like his dad in the old photo:

Eben commented on Davido’s childhood outfit:

Maskaria had this to say:

Duke said he has never seen a rich kid frown in their baby pictures:

Jaddy tweeted:

Hammed called Davido’s smile priceless:

Davido's cousin Tunegee bags politicial appointment

Davido’s cousin, Tunji ‘Tunegee’ Adeleke, recently bagged a political appointment in Osun state.

Taking to social media, Davido announced the news by revealing that Tunegee had been appointed as the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission in Osun state.

The DMW boss was no doubt excited by the news as he celebrated his cousin. According do Davido, he has no doubt that Tunegee will do well.

