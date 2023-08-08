Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has reacted to reports of people, especially influencers, getting paid on Twitter

Taking to his page, the DMW boss reached out to the company’s owner, Elon Musk, and asked where the money was

Davido’s tweet sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens as they wondered how much the singer would be getting

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has now shown interest in reports that people are getting paid on Twitter.

Just recently, the company’s owner, Elon Musk, revealed that he would start paying creators a share of Twitter’s ad revenue. Reports also made the rounds online of some people getting paid by Twitter already.

Davido called on Elon Musk while reacting to Twitter influencers getting paid. Photos: @davido, @elonmusk / X

Taking to his official Twitter page, Davido reacted to the development by asking where the money is being kept.

He wrote:

“Where dem Dey put the money? @elonmusk”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Davido speaks on Twitter influencers cashing out

Davido’s tweet on Twitter influencers getting paid sparked more reactions from netizens. Some of them wondered how much the music star would make from the program.

Read some comments below:

Tolu said Davido’s pay should be about $1 million:

This tweep said even Davido is interested in making more money:

Bayo asked if Davido was not already satisfied with having Adeleke's money:

This tweep told Davido to leave the payment program for others:

Silva had this to say:

This tweep wrote:

Dotboy swag wrote:

Olafresh said Davido is also looking for more money:

Kelvin tweeted:

