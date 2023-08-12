A beautiful woman has shared a heartbreaking story to reveal how a close friend almost ended her life

According to the lady, she first began experiencing some serious and painful swelling in different parts of her body

After the burden increased, she decided to trace the root of the matter and discovered that he friend was responsible

A woman identified as @ladytee_thulie has shared a TikTok video documenting her experience with sudden swelling in her head, eyes, and hands.

According to Ladytee, the ordeal began with an intense itching sensation on her scalp, which she initially attributed to her hairstyle.

Lady discovers friend was responsible for her illness Photo credit: @ladytee_thulie/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Concerned about the worsening swelling the next morning, she decided to remove her hair.

Ladytee's condition worsened as day passed

However, instead of relief, her eyes started to swell as well, leading some people to mistakenly assume she was a victim of gender-based violence.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As the swelling continued to spread to her hands, she sought medical consultation to uncover the cause of her distressing symptoms.

To her shock, she was informed that someone very close and dear to her was responsible for her condition.

A helpful lady informed her that she intended to either die or lose her sanity.

Expressing gratitude for her early realisation of the situation, Ladytee stated that she began to recover gradually.

She said;

“My head started itching thought it was my hairstyle, so decided to unplait. The swelling got worse in the morning so I decided to cut my hair, My eyes started swelling, people thought I was a victim of GBV. Then my hands started, and I went to consult.

"Shockingly, was told it's someone very close and dear to me that did it to me, The lady helped me and told me that, I was meant to either die or go mad. Thank God I stood up early. Baby girl was getting better.”

Reactions as lady narrates how a close friend tried to end her life

Although the identity of the culprit was not disclosed, the woman's TikTok video has served as a chilling reminder of the potential dangers lurking within personal relationships.

@HerRoyalHighness reacted:

“I looked the exact same way when I had my allergic reaction to hair dye.”

@Chantal's Anatomy said:

“It's an allergic reaction to something you ate or came in contact with.”

@t.tumzzz reacted:

“My mom is currently experiencing this and I can’t stop praying, they also told her the very same thing that they told you!”

@Zinhle Pretty Sibisi commented:

“This looks like an allergic reaction to something, you need to do an allergy test cos it will happen again, you will forever be consulting.”

@SHAMMY said:

“Remember when my sister and I went to a well known healer to have a good laugh, she is allergic to fish and they said USHAYWE amadlozi.

@Thato Mohapeloa said:

“Looks like allergy reaction. It could be food, pollen, pet, mold, latex or medicaton allergies.”

@Mbhali Olifant reacted:

“I kept saying haaibo with every picture, i’m glad you’ve healed babe.”

Watch the video below:

Jealous lady in tears as best friend who had abortions gets set to wed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has received the wrath of netizens after speaking against her friend whose wedding is around the corner. The TikTok user, identified as @cyndy_pek, shared a video where she berated her friend and exposed all her secrets.

She claimed that her friend lived a very wayward life and also influenced her to start sleeping with men. Surprisingly, her friend gave her asoebi for her wedding, despite having slept with almost all the family members and friends of her husband-to-be. In the video, Cyndy_pek also expressed her doubts about whether her friend can have children, as she has had multiple abortions.

The lady went ahead to lament about being single, adding that since she started sleeping with men, she has not gotten N20k let alone a husband. In her words: “She even slept with some of his friends. Na ‘em bring asoebi cloth for me say she wan marry. Me wey dey introduce come the business, I never see man wey give N20,000 but she Dey marry person wey I no sure say she still get womb, I still Dey there, I Dey corner.”

Source: Legit.ng