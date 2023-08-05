Fast-rising International Afrobeat superstar Rema recently went online to show a bit of his cockiness as he brags about his latest show

In a post shared on his page, the Calm Down king bragged about having another sold-out show, and he doesn't feel the pressure to disclose information about it

The Mavin signees went on to note that it has turned into a norm for him to sell out shows consistently and that he doesn't feel the need to brag about it

Internationally renowned Afrobeat star Divine Ikubor, known as Rema, has sparked reactions online with a comment on his page.

The singer recently took to his Instagram page to brag about his recent super-successful show in America, noting that he now sells out shows outside of Africa like he was giving out Garri to people at Oshodi bus stop in Lagos.

Clips from Rema's recent sold-out show in the U.S trends, fans compare him to Wizzy. Photo credit: @heisrema/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Rema's comments stirred different reactions from netizens, but he mainly got great responses, including from his label, boss Don Jazzy who hailed him by his nickname, "Rave Lorde."

See what Rema said that's got people talking:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"We don’t scream sold out no more, it’s just the norm round here."

See clips from Rema's latest performance trending online:

See how fans reacted to Rema's comment after another successful show abroad

@starr__g_ben:

"How can he be referring to wiz. Remi is just appreciating how far God has taken afrobeats. That boy is a respectful lad."

@shesveraaaaa:

"He was singing for me in that 4th slide y’all."

@datsboichase:

"Bruhhhh This caption heavy asf!!!!!!"

@bigskyfer_:

"The caption defines what wizkid did for his show ,that’s what legend does."

@perfect_fashionwears:

"This 30bingos and always mentioning Wizkid."

@still_zik.o:

"I haven't seen rema disrespect any artist before, I think maybe he's just being thankful cos that guy has respect to the max for his fellow artists."

@badboyacon_:

"Why Una Dey always compare wizkid with all this people nah make Una stop abeg."

@jacksonwellington91:

"Fire Born vibes dope small but mighty heroes him self baddest forever livest keep moving forward ahead de sky is just ur limit."

@dmkofbenin:

"Naso we dey run ham for Benin!!

“I’m here to monitor my investment”: Don Jazzy brags to Oyinbo woman, flaunts Rema’s sold-out show in Paris

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that renowned music producer and record label boss Don Jazzy couldn't help but gush over the immense global growth his signee, Rema, has had in the last few years.

In a video, Don Jazzy shared on his page that he now uses Rema as a pickup line for ladies abroad.

The music boss shared in the clip that he was recently in Paris, where he saw a beautiful Oyinbo lady and wanted to ask her out.

Source: Legit.ng