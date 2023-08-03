Wande Coal has sparked reactions on social media with a rare video of his beautiful little daughter

The singer and his child were at a restaurant, and he made videos showing her off as he gushed over her

Netizens couldn't help but gush over how much Wande Coal's daughter looked like him

Nigerian singer Wande Coal has finally announced to the world that he has a daughter.

The singer, in videos on his Instagram story channel, showed off his child as they had a great time on their date at a restaurant.

Wande Coal shared a video of his daughter on social media. Photo credit: @wandecoal

Wande gushed over his daughter, his striking lookalike, whom he called the love of his life.

The singer has been very secretive about his relationships, and the news of having a child came as a surprise.

Media personality Adesope also shared the videos in a post and captioned it:

"❤️ now I know who to talk to when I need @wandecoal to do something for me … princess coal , daughter of a legend."

Watch the video below:

Netizens gushed over Wande Coal's daughter

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see Wande Coal's daughter, and people could not help but gush over how much the little girl looked like him.

Read some comments gathered below:

chida13356:

"She carry Wande face oh "

ife_lovemi:

"See resemblance omo baba ee."

zainab.olu:

"Omo see resemblance no need for DNA at all."

anniedadiva_:

"She’s so beautiful black Barbie ❤️❤️❤️"

olarex123:

"No need to do dna "

zainab.olu:

"And she’s beautiful."

Erica’s parents react to her alleged marriage to Wande Coal

Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim got people talking online with a post she made about being married to famous Afrobeat star Wande Coal.

The BBNaija star, however, didn't envisage the reactions the post would stir, as her parents and many other people didn't understand that she was joking and that the pictures of herself with Wande were from a music video shoot.

The reality TV star shared her mum's WhatsApp chat as she responded to the viral report. She even sent her a Phoenix link to a blog post about her getting married to Wande Coal.

