The latest episode of reality show, RHOL, has sparked reactions from fans in the online community

A portion of the episode making the rounds online captured the moment Caroline Danjuma heavily clamped down on Laura Ikeji for trying to defend her sister

An angered Caroline mentioned how the famous blogger played a role in her failed marriage because of the things she blogged about her

Fresh drama has unfolded in the latest episode of reality show, The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL), and Laura Ikeji was at the centre of it all.

A portion of the episode that surfaced on social media captured the moment Caroline Danjuma lost her cool and clamped down on Laura as other ladies watched.

RHOL: Caroline Danjuma blasts Laura Ikeji. Photo: @lindaikeji/@lauraikeji/@showmaxnaija

Source: Instagram

Caroline appeared to have been angered by Laura taking the side of her famous blogger sister, Linda Ikeji.

In the video, Caroline claimed the popular blogger played a major role in her failed marriage. She went on to accuse Linda of telling lies about her age and even going as far as claiming her daughter belonged to another man.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Caroline, she reached out to Linda with court documents but it didn’t stop her from writing about her.

Watch the full video below:

Reactions from social media users

@debbysexy45 said:

"Wait is this just a movie or what cus I don't get?? U could feel her pains from her words I pray is just a movie and not true."

@HIbitayo said:

"It's a reality show, Linda was brutal with her blogging then."

@inusa_aisha said:

"Laura beef with Carolina was mainly because of Linda, she never saw this side of Carolina."

Auntie Thembi said:

"But the attack on Laura was abit too much, she should attack Linda. I feel for Laura too."

@KajeroOseyemi said:

"Linda ikeji is really causing more problem for Laura ikeji solve. Linda ikeji media damaged. Laura ikeji media apologize."

Chioma Goodhair maintains Laura Ikeji is a customer and not friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported gathered the report of a video that captured a moment that played out between Laura Ikeji and Chioma Goodhair.

Laura was forced to state the actual nature of her relationship with Chioma after she was casually dismissed as a customer.

The exchange between the ladies sparked reactions from fans of the show online.

Source: Legit.ng