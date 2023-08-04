For all his mother's sacrifices of the yesteryears, a Nigerian man decided to pay her back in his own little way

The young man, a nurse in Sweden, took his mother shopping and flaunted her new look on social media

Netizens praised the nurse's thoughtfulness as many people hailed mothers for the roles they play in their children's lives

A Nigerian nurse in Sweden decided to pay back his mother in his own little way by taking her shopping abroad.

The travel abroad coach named Fatai said mothers are special and remembered how she pushed for his education as well as helped him migrate to Sweden.

Fatai, who welcomed his mum to Sweden in July, shared photos of his mum looking dapper in nice outfits, noting that they went shopping for fresh clothes based on the weather.

His tweet on Twitter reads:

"Me and my mum went out shopping for fresh clothes yesterday based on weather. This is us having a MORNING WALK.

"MOTHERS are special. Remembering how she pushed for my Education and assisted me to travel abroad.

"Paying back in my own little way."

People hail Fatai

@Ijesha_Damsel said:

"Awesome,

"God bless you,

"Children will take good care of you too sir,

"That mummy itele na baddest oooo,

"God grant her long life in good health and happiness."

@sasalicky said:

"They deserve every good thing in life.

"I pray mine gets a fair share of the good things of life for all has done for everyone of us."

@kingbayour said:

"Mothers' sacrifices are immeasurable, shaping our journeys and dreams.

"Your dedication to education and the journey abroad is a tribute to her love.

"Keep walking hand in hand, creating beautiful memories and paying forward the love that's shaped your world."

@PrinceSomorin said:

"You’re blessed and more blessings coming.

"For those celebrating fighting with their parents. Ntor."

@zayithyogurt said:

"Moms are indeed a special class. It's a blessing to have a good mother. God bless all the good mums out there."

@uchezik1 said:

"Omo, mummy look peng I swear, I’m so happy for her, God bless u bro for putting a smile on her face."

