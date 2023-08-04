Popular Nigerian female politician and wife of billionaire Susan Waya trends online as a clip of her rescuing a young boy from drowning went viral

Susan, who is also the mum of popular Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, noted that she was just by the poolside when she heard a distress call from the deep end

She noted that without a second thought, she dived into the pool and pulled out a little who had fallen in and was gasping for help

Is there anything she can't do? Susan Waya, the former Women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benue state and ex-senator candidate, trends online as she turns a superhero.

Earlier today, August 4, 2023, the billionaire's wife took to her Instagram page to share a video of a little boy she recently rescued at a pool.

Susan Waya trends online after a video of her rescuing a little boy who nearly drowned goes viral. Photo credit: @wayasusan

The little boy in the trending clip could be heard thanking Susan for saving him after falling inside the deep end of an Olympic swimming pool.

Susan Waya noted that she was recently at the poolside minding her business when she heard a distress call from a little boy who had fallen inside a pool. She said that without hesitation, she had to jump in and rescue the little boy.

Watch the clip of Susan and the little boy below:

See how netizens reacted the Kiddwaya's mum's video after she rescued a little boy from drowning

@wbusingye:

"God bless you Mama."

@fachuks2011:

"The love a mother has for their children will definitely move you to do that. God bless your spirited hear."

@donogroup:

"Well Done Madam Susan!! Saving lives is your forte!! He was lucky that a good swimmer and health care professional was on hand!! Well done!!"

@mrs_mene:

"Wow! Kids will always test boundaries. Thank God you were there."

BBNaija's Kiddwaya’s mum drums support for Ekiti Chef Dammy, hails her for embracing culture, many react

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Kiddwaya's mum, Susan, took to social media to drum up support for Chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, who seems to be close to reaching her 120-hour cooking target.

Sharing a picture of the Ekiti chef on her social media timeline, Kiddwaya's mum said Dammy was inspired by Hilda Baci and deserved to be commended.

Susan also expressed her love for Dammy's originality as she said:

"I love the fact that her meals are served on a tray for her community to enjoy. I miss stuff like that. A true representation of our culture."

Source: Legit.ng