A video of popular Nigerian skit maker Brainjotter and an Oyinbo man discuss what a PVC is has gone viral online

The comedian was seen sighted in the viral clip involved in a discussion with a white man who is a photographer

Brainjotter in the video clip tried to explain to the white what a PVC is and how it is used to vote, especially if it was Labour Party

Nigerian skit maker and comedian, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel better known as Brainjotter recently sparked reactions online after a video clip and a white man got involved in a very funny discussion.

Brainjotter in the viral clip was sighted to have run into an inquisitive white man who wanted to know what he was carrying in his wheelbarrow.

Nigerians react to viral clip of skit maker, Brainjotter tricking an Oyinbo man on what a PVC is and how it is used. Photo credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

Ebuka in the video took advantage of the white man's inquisitiveness and tricked him into saying something to a voodoo man that in turn gave the white man an oversize private.

The video got people talking online, as some people declared him the funniest skit maker in Nigeria at the moment.

Watch the funny exchange that took place between Brainjotter and the oyinbo man below:

See how netizens reacted to the funny exchange between Brainjotter and the Oyinbo man

@iamnasboi:

"No go dieeee for my hand."

@lasisielenu:

"Ozuor."

@mikeezu:

"I’m tired of u this boy."

@markangelcomedy:

"No he has the PVC can we conduct the election."

@godwinsonofgrace:

"Lol e use style tell us say make we vote obi. We understand the ya*sh saying. Obi is the man✅."

@uncle_azeez:

"Balabluu you use it and vote."

@iamtsmyth:

"If you didn’t get the message let me loud it! VOTE FOR LABOUR PARTY."

@raydeo_aktive:

"If you wan vote for APC na die oo...no go swallow am o."

@remy_boy_sallieu:

"This guy is no1 skit maker in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng