Popular Nigerian skit maker Brain jotter eased the tension and anxiety among Nigerians this coming presidential election

Brian Jotter demonstrated in a viral video how he was going to 'wipe' anyone who tried to propose to their partner in his polling unit

The comedian’s assertion brought to the mind of netizens how complex Nigerians can be in defining times

Popular Nigerian skit maker Brian Jotter has made a seemingly funny assertion about the general election set to hold soon, February 25, 2023.

Knowing how complicated Nigerians can be, the online creator has gone so far as to warn citizens against any unnecessary leisure displays that may distract during the voting process.

Brain Jotter threatens to "wipe" belt on anyone who distracts the voting process this 2023 election Credit: @brainjotter

Source: Instagram

Brian Jotter advised Nigerians to concentrate on the election and avert any plan to go to their polling stations to propose to their partners in order to trend online.

See the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

realwarripikin:

"Yes o we nor need that kind distraction."

dorcasmapis.empire:

"KEEP YOUR PROPOSAL TILL PETER OBI WINS, NAH THAT ONE GO SWEET US ASWEAR."

chiommy_darling:

"And No go tell your mama say you wan go vote go your man house ohh ."

bosa_lee:

"You carry person for mind as you Dy wipe that belt ."

doctall_kingsley:

"Aswear oo baba we go wipe you .'

ayam_pikoh_official:

"This man don dey craze ."

Toyin Abraham's hubby advises Nigerians about election

In another report via Legit.ng, Kolawole Ajeyemi sent advice to Nigerians hours before the 2023 presidential election.

Ajeyemi, in a statement via his Instagram account, advised Nigerians to vote wisely as whoever they vote for determines what would happen in the country in the next four to eight years.

He also appealed to Nigerians to avoid trouble and not sell their votes.

Toyin Abraham meets Tinubu after declaring support

for him Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

Source: Legit.ng