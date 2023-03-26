Comedian AY Makun was recently a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show and he had a lot to get off his chest

The comic star and Nollywood filmmaker particularly touched on his longstanding beef with colleague, Basketmouth

A recent portion of the interview making the rounds online saw AY recounting how he wasn’t allowed to attend his colleague’s wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian comedian AY Makun is currently trending on social media following a tell-all interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, where he opened up on his 17-year-old beef with Basketmouth.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that a portion of the interview shared online captured AY recounting how things went sour between them after a failed business transaction in 2006.

Comedian AY spills more on 17-year-old beef with Basketmouth. Photo:@aycomedian/@basketmouth

Source: Instagram

In another portion of the interview posted by Jideonwo, AY shared more about the longstanding beef that has left them as sworn enemies over the years.

AY claimed that after the 2006 incident, he attempted to attend Basketmouth’s wedding but wasn’t allowed into the venue. According to AY, when they arrived, his wife’s name was on the guest list but his own was noticeably missing.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I was looking at my wife, my wife dey look her husband and she was like okay, let’s be going home since you no qualify to enter,” the comedian shared.

The comic star mentioned that a lot has happened over the years that people are unaware of. He alleged there were times that Basketmouth would often refuse to introduce him at events where they were both billed to perform.

“Basket will be at an event, maybe AY is on the Bill, he won’t introduce me if he’s the MC. I will just go and pick my mic on the floor and go and do my thing. It was that bad,” he said.

AY also recounted an incident that happened at a time when things had significantly picked up for both of them career-wise and family-wise. He claimed to have spotted Basktmouth at a club and approached him for a chat.

“And my dear colleague looked at me eye ball to eye ball and said: ‘I’m a beast, I don’t forgive.”

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

ruth_ij said:

"Lmao! It’s the “i just use style dance shame comot from where beast dey”

itstominj said:

"I'm so sure Basket Mouth has his own side of the story."

sheila_browngirl said:

"I want both parties on this show together not separately like this."

stanalieke said:

"I have a strong feeling that this will get messy. A lot of things which ought not to be made public will be said subsequently."

ahamgifteva said:

"They will definitely settle... As long as one is willing to forgive and let go. Darkness can’t overshadow light... This life and world we are in doesn’t belong to us."

sassyofficial222 said:

"AY stop going to him or try to make peace with him, some people move on and never look back once they are done with relationship or friendship maybe basket mouth is one of those people, move on AY , may God bless both of them shallom."

Comedian AY on beef with colleague Basketmouth

Recall that in 2022, Legit.ng reported that AY Makun shed some light on the reason why he and his colleague Basketmouth don’t talk.

AY in a statement said while he doesn’t have issues with Basketmouth, he has had to ignore his incessant childishness.

The comedian added that Basketmouth was battling with an uncontrollable superiority complex, a statement that has stirred reactions online

Source: Legit.ng