Skit maker Taaooma has shared a fun video of her with talented singer and Fly Boy Inc owner Kizz Daniel

In the short clip, the two celebrities were seen vibing to Kizz Daniel's song 'My G,' a track off his recently released Maverick album

Some netizens, however, expressed concern for the singer as they reacted to his lean appearance in the video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular skit maker Taaooma recently shared a video of her and singer Kizz Daniel vibing to his trending song 'My G.'

In the video, Taoomaa and her friend couldn't contain their excitement as they vibed to the jam with the Fly Boy Inc label owner.

Kizz Daniel and Taaooma vibe to My G. Credit: @taaooma @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Taaooma tried to twerk as she lamented about the camera being unable to capture her.

Watch the video Taooma shared via her official Twitter account below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

My G is one of the popular tracks on Kizz Daniel's recently released Maverick album.

Reactions trail Taaooma's video with KIzz Daniel

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as fans expressed concern for Kizz Daniel's health. See the comments below:

SegunBamgbose5:

"kizz don lean o, abi na my eyes."

FawazAbdulkabir:

"If no Be wahala wey Kiss Daniel Dey find, How The Camera Go Tall pass ur Yansh ."

boiconfixx:

"My kiss lean like this…..hope all is well my guy."

@Mr_AceCode:

"So this life is totally not what we're expecting. A'ah! Taoo no be u dey play...mek I no talk am but see as Kizz Daniel dey....just forget. Abeg dey show us wetin dey sub."

OKashking:

"I really hope u are ok bro...... sending u loads of love ♥️"

callmi_Ebuka:

"Why kizz be like who Dey sick for here."

Adaherselff:

"But Why vaadoo loose weight laidat abiii na my eyes ."

Kizz Daniel opens up on new song with his twins

Kizz Daniel's new album got social media users buzzing with reactions, and his recent Instagram upload definitely left fans in awe.

The singer, whose Maverick album continues to trend online, shared a beautiful video with his twin sons as he opened up about one of the songs which featured the boys.

In the video, we see montages of the singer and the boys spending some fun times together.

Source: Legit.ng