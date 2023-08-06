Skit maker Sydney Talker recently shared a video of him dancing with celebrity chef Hilda Baci and Ama Reginald

Sydney Talker, while commenting on the dance video said he couldn't believe he was friends with Hilda and Reginald

Netizens who watched the video, however, pointed out the moment a man stood still to watch as Hilda Baci and her friend danced

Skit maker Sydney Talker linked up with celebrity chef Hilda Baci and her friend Ama Regina, and they chose to make a dance video to promote Khaid's song 'Anabella.'

Hilda Baci and her friend caused a stir in the video as they effortlessly flaunted their assets before Sydney Talker joined them and displayed his dance move.

Video of Hilda Baci & friend dancing with Sydney Talker stirs reactions. Credit: @sydneytalker

In the video caption, Sydney Talker stressed that he found it unbelievable that he was friends with Hilda and Ama.

Netizens point out man who stood still as Hilda Baci and her friend danced.

Some eagle-eyed netizens were quick to spot the moment a man who was walking stood still to watch Hilda Baci and her friend as they showed their dance moves.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

