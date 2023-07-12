Hilda Baci's elder brother, Gillain, has cried out on social media over his delay in getting famous like his family members

In a video which was shared via his official Instagram account, he appealed to Nigerians to help him become famous

Social media users have reacted to the video with many advising him to also learn how to cook like his family members

Gillian Baci, the brother of celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, has vented out his frustration over his lack of followers on Instagram.

In a video shared online, Gillian questioned why all his family members on social media have blown up except for him.

Hilda Baci's brother begs Nigerians to follow him on IG Photo credit: @onegillainbaci/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He mentioned his sister Hilda, who has millions of followers, as well as his mother and his sister Princess, who just started food blogging.

Gillian wondered why he has been unable to become famous like his family members and requested that people follow him.

He said;

“So yes, I have only one question, Why is it that all my family members on this social media has blown, see my sister, Hilda Baci with how many millions of followers, even my mother she blow pass me.

"See Princess that just started which day to do food blogging, she has already blown. Why I cannot blow people, follow me let me blow too, do they have two heads, please.”

Hilda Baci in her reaction apologised to her brother and also beckoned on Nigerians to make her brother happy.

"Sorry sorry Gilbert don vex", Hilda Baci wrote.

Reactions as Hilda Baci's brother cries out for followers on IG

The video has sparked reactions from netizens with many offering support and advice on how to grow his social media presence.

@esther_ivara reacted:

“Cook while singing. You'll blow.”

@c.a.l.a.b.a.r_p.o.t reacted:

“My son oh.”

@lu_xury_vintage commented:

“They have one thing in common .. COOKING. Oya start your cooking recipe you fit blow.”

@imascakes and kitchen reacted:

“It's like you'll start cooking sir. I followed because you are a sibling to them o.”

@paz_brownn commented:

“You are hilarious! You are on your path to stardom! Blowng will be an understatement soon enough! The big stage would be your oyster! Your music is unique and world audience will find you soonest!!!”

@queenborion said:

“We are with you bro your music is soothing and love it please don't change vour style of music for the world they will adjust would love to work with vou someday.”

@poshpraizz said:

“One thing is constant in the equation. foodddddd.”

@bellenastasia reacted:

“We are following already. But try engage ur fans once in a while in comment section too. It encourages us the followers big time.”

@theidealfoods commented:

“You will blow even eka. Don't worry na small remain. But I think if your sisters or mother can promote or is it tag you more often, telling their fans to follow you, it may also help.”

@adaora_c.o said:

“Sincerely, Nigerians don't deserve your music! Gosh!!! It's too good!!!”

