A video of Marlian signee Zinoleesky giving a fan a disapproval look at a club has gone viral online

This was after the fan had 'stone' Zinoleesky, who was performing some naira notes, which didn't go down well with the singer

As expected, the video has sparked different reactions on social media as some netizens found Zino's facial expression funny

The moment Marlian singer, Zinoleesky, gave a fan a disapproving facial expression for spraying money on his face in Delta State has gone viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Zinoleesky was seen performing a song when a “big boy” among the crowd stoned his N100 notes on the singer's face, which the Marlian star found disgusting.

Between Zinoleesky and a big boy at an event. Credit: @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Zinoleesky stood still for some seconds to give the 'big boy' a bombastic side-eye.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the moment Zinoleesky gave a fan a look of disapproval for spraying money on his

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that have since trailed the video, see them below:

mheenarh__:

"He did it the African mothers way, it hits more than physical touch."

demo__uk:

"Bombastic side eye. He be looking like a kid that is about to say “I wouldn't play with you” ."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Bombastic side eye.. Make una no dey stress my baby oo."

sha.sha_e:

" omo that eye no sharp at all, he be like “ u get luck say i be celeb I for done rush u” ."

egoumez:

"The real Bombastic side eye!! Criminal offensive side eye ."

ksolo_hitz:

"You dey stone person 50 naira instead of spraying 500 naira you say make him no vex. ."

Source: Legit.ng