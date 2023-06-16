Davido is known for his benevolent nature, and a throwback video of him making his gatemen happy has sparked reactions

In the short clip, the singer who caught the moment on video had someone hand over the food tray containing different mouthwatering delicacies

While some netizens commended the DMW boss, others queried why he had to get the moment on camera

A throwback video showing of Davido's benevolence to the people around him has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the clip, Davido behind the camera directed someone to hand over a well-packed gift of assorted food and drinks to his gateman.

The astonished employee rose from his chair and after the singer made it clear the tray was for him.

Davido's gateman hailed him before breaking into a smile.

Netizens react to Davido's video

The video got people expressing satisfaction and displeasure about how he choose to make his gateman happy.

Read some comments gathered below:

_______1759:

"U give person food , U post ham online. No matter how dem package ham , Na still food dey there."

adesanyaibrahimtunde:

"This one no be help. They don’t know all this video if they’re helping anyone."

notinyourimagination:

"Davido heart big pass Goliath normally."

futurecomedy_1:

"He only insulted him he never wanted to give him the food he only wants to show up nothing else."

officialdjlampard:

"The security mood na boss obo number 1 Ah God bless you baba."

judge_thankgodd:

"Everybody around OBO just dey enjoy "

kozpeace_:

"Why them come even video and still post am ? Lol."

_misheal_s:

"@vicmull_05 Shey this one self na rise by lifting others or trying to publish every help online "

ba_sh_01:

"This is very wrong giving someone food then posting it to the internet... this very childish."

