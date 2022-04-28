Nigerian music star Davido for some months, has been sharing his videos of his fitness exercises to the amazement of his fans

However, following a brief break from the gym, Davido, who recently returned to his training as lamented over his body refusing to shed weight

The music star shared a video of him at the gym at night as he continued to train harder, he, however, added that he was going back to his diet

Nigerian music star Davido has lamented how his body has refused to shed weight despite his rigorous training and staying away from his diet for three weeks.

Davido, in a statement he made via his Instastory, said he was going back to his diet as he has seen the difference, having exercised for three weeks straight without it.

The DMW label boss also shared videos of him at the gym at night, which shows how serious he is about keeping fit.

Fans react as Davido laments about not shedding weight

Many of the singer's fans have taken to social media to react. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

its.cassie_mimi:

"Me i don even tire for myself,cos if i breath i dey add weight."

ozii_blessing_:

"He is very right, working out without dieting is like pouring water into a basket… dieting is the real deal it works faster than work outs."

musil_iu:

"What do you expect when man too like food how work out wan work self ."

mikky_brainy1:

" So all the tire wey my man dey push no do anything ."

_sir_diamond_:

"But he be Dey post say he lose weight before nah ."

its.cassie_mimi:

"Your coach dey fear mk he no over control you ."

iamomenka2hot:

"David wait first matter dey on ground.. It's not about you today nnam."

Davido comments on his babymama's photo

Singer Davido continued to warm hearts on social media particularly as it concerns his relationship with the mothers of his children.

Just days after he sparked reactions with Chioma Rowland, the singer got people talking again after dropping a weird comment under his first baby mama Sophia Momodu’s photo post.

The mother of one had got many gushing with the stunning pictures where she rocked a skin-tight dress that highlighted her curvy stature.

