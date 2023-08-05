Popular Tony Elumelu is one of the billionaires in Nigeria who has a bond with top music stars in the country

Elumelu, who is also, known for promoting 'soft life' has hosted a number of top faces in the music industry at his residence or parties

Recently, Nigerian 'Star Boy' Wizkid made headlines for being a guest at the billionaire's daughter's graduation party

Nigerian billionaire and brain behind top business enterprise in the country, Tony Elumelu, is known to give his all when it comes to throwing big parties on special occasions.

The billionaire, who has repeatedly expressed his love for Nigerian music, has hosted popular singers on several occasions at his residence.

Tony Elumelu hosts Davido at his residence. Credit: @tonyoelumelu

In this article, Legit.ng lists popular Nigerian singers, Tony Elumelu has hosted, see them below;

1. Tony Elumelu expresses his love for Spyro's Who Is Your Guy

Singer Spyro stirred hilarious reactions after he shared a video from his performance at an event hosted by Elumelu.

Spyro revealed the businessman stopped the DJ from playing another song besides Who Is Your Guy, which he had to perform four times.

2. Tony Elumelu hosts Davido on daughter's 21st birthday

During his daughter Oge's 21st birthday in March 2023, the billionaire gave her a special treat with Davido's presence.

The billionaire shared a clip showing the moment Davido arrived at his residence.

3. Tony Elumelu gets a surprise performance from Ruger

In 2022, the businessman was surprised with a performance by Ruger on his birthday.

A clip showed the moment Elumelu walked into his office only to be greeted with a sweet performance by Ruger.

4. Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu's daughter's graduation

Viral photos of Wizkid attending a sip and paint hosted by Tony Elumelu for his daughter, Oge, sparked different reactions from Nigerian netizens.

The sip and paint bash was a graduation party thrown by Tony Elumelu to celebrate his daughter, who graduated from a university in the United Kingdom.

5. Olamide pitches TG Omori to Tony Elumelu

In 2022, a throwback video of YBNL label boss Olamide pitching TG Omori's art, who was an upcoming then, to Tony Elumelu went viral.

The businessman was impressed that TG Omori was 22 years old then and had achieved much.

6. Rapper MI meets Tony Elumelu

MI 'The Guy' in 2022 stirred speculations about him featuring Elumelu on his hit song Soft Life.

This was after the rapper linked with the Nigerian billionaire in an exciting video.

Tony Elumelu speaks on his journey to becoming a bank owner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tony Elumelu shared his success story on how he got his first banking job, and how he rose to become one of Nigeria's most successful and influential men.

In a post on his verified Facebook account on Friday, 3 February 2023, he said he got his first banking job which he had applied for a few years after his Master’s degree programme, even when he knew he did not meet the job requirement.

According to Elumelu, the bank had specified it needed graduates with at least Second Class Upper degrees.

