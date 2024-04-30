Businessman, Blord has gone down memory lane to recall how he rose from zero naira in his account to becoming a billionaire

Blord said he was only worth about $3,000 (N4 million) in 2019, but his net worth increased to $70,000 (N96 million) in 2021

Blord, who is cryptocurrency boss, said he was worth nothing in 2017, but he is worth N27 billion in 2024

A Nigerian cryptocurrency boss said as of 2017, he was worth nothing as there was no money in his account.

Things have changed for him as he is now a millionaire in dollars, having made it in business.

Blord said he rose from zero dollar to $20 million. Photo credit: X/Yablaleftonline.

The man, Blord, went down memory to recount the days when his bank account was lean.

Things progressively got better for him as his money moved from $500 (N688,000) in 2018 to $3800 (N5.2 million) in 2020.

Nigerian cryptocurrency trader rises to wealth

In 2022, his wealth grew to $250,000 (N344 million) and he is now worth $20 million (N27 billion) in 2024. Blord shared his story in a video which has gone viral after it was reshared by @yabalefonline.

His woman was with him through the journey and this has impressed many social media users.

Reactions as man shares his rise to wealth

@harrisonJNIOR said:

"People see this video and think ritual, scam, fraud, crime. Others choose to be motivated to do better instead. Be number 2 stop whining."

@amosuibk commented:

"If you got a loyal partner beside you, who believes in you and pushes you to achieve your goals...you have won."

@elmannygram said:

"The most beautiful thing about this story is that through thick and thing his wife stayed with him. That’s a real woman. No be all these ones wey go dey ask you for data for talking stage."

Blord shares bags of rice in his village

Meanwhile, A Blord put smiles on the faces of his town's people during Christmas festivities.

Blord was seen in a trending video opening the gate of his house to allow poor people to troop in to collect food.

Blord reportedly shared 1200 bags of rice, and four cows to the people who were seen hailing him as their hero.

