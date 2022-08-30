Nigerian veteran rapper MI 'The Guy' recently linked up with popular billionaire and businessman Tony Elumelu

The video of their meeting, which has gone viral, comes days after fans had tipped MI to feature Elumelu in the visual for his song Soft Life

Many of the rapper and the billionaire fans and followers have since been gushing about their meeting

Popular rapper MI now known as The Guy, could be close to featuring Nigerian billionaire and business magnate Tony Elumelu on his hit song Soft Life.

This comes as the rapper recently linked with the Nigerian billionaire in an exciting video.

MI expresses excitement as he meets Tony Elumelu. Credit: @miabaga

Source: Instagram

The meeting comes days after MI fans had taken to social media to suggest that Elumelu gets a feature in the rapper's Soft Life hit song.

See some of their tweets below:

Soft Life is a track off MI's latest project where he hailed Tony Elumelu.

See the exciting video of MI meeting Tony Elumelu below:

Fans gush as MI meets Tony Elumelu

black_goddes001:

"Am now feeling I have passion in music ."

firsteagleempire:

"Levels ❤️❤️❤️ I too love the man ❤️❤️ slowly and calmly doing things ❤️."

iamyemi_jnr:

"MI is coming back, love to see this ❤️."

ekwuale._boi:

"Nothing like dat.. jst sing better song and good tin go come to u."

maleficent_mama2:

"God when them go use my name sing ."

big_ray001:

"So what about those crude oil bro’s dem."

misschidel:

"There are levels to this thing ."

faith_osems:

"Buh tru tru Tony soft oo olorun."

son__of_rose:

"Grind for Elumelu money , I just wan soft like Tony."

chidiokonji:

"Chris brown sing about hushpuppy . Sorry I just felt like to continue d list."

MI drops his hugely anticipated album

Ace Nigerian rapper Jude Lemfani Abaga, better known as M.I, made a banging comeback with a new album titled The Guy.

The veteran music icon clarifies on the new studio project that he is still the king of the Nigerian rap scene and is set to kill the rife argument that hip-hop is dead.

The album features artists across different lines and divides as he brings together some of the biggest young hip-hop artists currently making waves on the music scene.

Source: Legit.ng