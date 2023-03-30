Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu recently had singer Davido over for his daughter Oge's 21st birthday

A video showed the moment Davido was seen discussing his Timeless album and plans for the year with Elumelu

Davido's visit has stirred reactions as it comes days after Wizkid performed at the billionaire's birthday bash

Popular Nigerian billionaire and entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's daughter Oge clocked 21 on Wednesday, March 29, and it was exciting as much-loved singer Davido was in attendance.

A clip showed the moment Davido arrived and was welcomed by Elumelu.

Oge Elumelu clocks 21.

Another clip showed the DMW label boss in a conversation with Elumelu as the businessman revealed in a caption that they spoke about the singer's 4th studio album Timeless set to drop on Friday, March 31 and his plans for the year.

The birthday celebrant, who seems to be a fan of the singer, also posed for the camera with him.

See the pictures Tony Elumelu shared below:

Watch the moment Davido arrived at Tony Elumelu's residence below:

Watch a video of Davido and Tony Elumelu discussing below:

Netizens react as Davido visit Tony Elumelu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

chigagasuaves:

"Big wiz has been dere before."

frankdriches:

"This is what I want for my kids. Pikin came to snap with OBO,baba stood up and took a proper pix."

biig3global:

"Elumelu Money vs Adeleke Money ."

lusty_ikye:

"Na wizkid dressing him wear too."

viera_manny:

"But why the man dey drip only am. The wife and the kid no follow dey drip ."

ice_josh_dmw:

"Na that same place bala blue sit down when him visit too."

adeoba299:

"Hmm Life .. Fake love everywhere ....celebrities are very clever because I'm one of them , so don't just judge all those steps , go home and learn what Life's journey is All about..."

titilayo8052:

"E wan thief ambassadorship from wiz ."

Wizkid performs at Tony Elumelu's birthday bash

It was a moment of celebration for popular Nigerian entrepreneur and billionaire Tony Elumelu who clocked 60 on Wednesday, March 22, Legit.ng reported

The celebration came with a star-studded party as singers Wizkid and Flavour thrilled guests with some of their hit songs.

Reacting to a video from Wizkid's performance, someone said:

"Wizkid lacks alot when it comes to stage attitude. He doesn't give that fire."

Source: Legit.ng