FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received Nigeria's third richest man, Mike Adenuga, at the presidential villa on Friday, August 4.

Adenuga joined the list of dignitaries that have visited President Tinubu since his emergence on Monday, May 29.

Mike Adenuga photographed with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16. Photo Credit: @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

However, the essence of their meeting has yet to be ascertained. Still, there are indications that it is a courtesy visit, or both men held conversations about a possible collaboration to boost the economy of Nigeria.

The duo was seen together in a viral photo on social media, leaving netizens to react to their meeting.

