A throwback video of veteran singer Olamide pitching video director TG Omori to business magnate Tony Elumelu has gone viral

Olamide stunned Tony Elumelu as he listed Omori’s achievements, who was 22 years old as of then

Reacting to the video, TG Omori said the interview took place after he had shot a video for Baddo for the first time

Nigerian ace video director TG Omori has nothing but good words to describe YBNL label boss Olamide as he reacted to an old video of the singer and business mogul Tony Elumelu.

In the throwback video, Olamide was seen pitching TG Omori's art, who was an upcoming then to Tony Elumelu.

TG Omori hails Olamide. Credit: @boy_director

Source: Instagram

Olamide, who has been applauded for being selfless when it comes to helping others, told Elumelu that the video director was talented and had produced music videos for a number of singers.

The billionaire businessman was impressed by the fact that TG Omori was 22 years old then and had achieved much.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to the video, Omori wrote:

"First time I ever shot for baddo and he was on an interview putting out a voice and selling my art to tony Elumelu and the world."

See the post below:

Fans react to old video of Olamide pitching TG Omori to Tony Elumelu

layefa_small:

"Make I just get one person like baddo for my life ."

bhig_jay:

"Na Olamide them suppose give that best humanitarian award instead of uncle David."

i.c.e:

"That baddo don too show many people love...I just feel like telling him to send his account number make I give him 100k... his lifestyle dey give me joy."

niyibarca:

"Really when you have greatness within you, angrl could tell, he spoke about you so freely. From Age, look, doings, and could assurance that he will do more good. And now. Baba you collect award and even your work speak good value. @Olamide na angel to so many. Thanks."

"Olamide changed my life": Zlatan Ibile speaks

Nigerian indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile in a video that has gone viral, spoke about the goodness and greatness of veteran music star Olamide.

Zlatan Ibile listed the many lives Olamide has changed in the music industry, including his. He mentioned the likes of Adekunle Gold, Pheelz, Young John, Fireboy DML, and Asake are among the many beneficiaries of Olamide’s goodness.

The Zanku label owner, in a clip, also recounted how Olamide reached out to him via phone, adding that the YBNL boss took him to another state to record his first song.

Source: Legit.ng