Fast-rising rapper Odumodu Blvck has sparked reactions about rituals and sacrifices on social media

To announce his new mixtape dropping soon, the rapper shared a photo of him posing by a frame of actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

Referring to the photo, Odumodu revealed he sacrificed everything to be where he is today

Fast-rising act Odumodu Blvck has joined Nigerians in referencing veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo regarding sacrifices and rituals.

In a new post on Twitter, the rapper announced to his fans that his mixtape, Eziokwu, would drop at the month's end.

Posing with a photo frame of the veteran actor behind him, Odumodu revealed that he sacrificed everything to be where he is in the music industry.

Nigerians have given Kanayo, aka KOK, the ritualist tag because most of his throwback movies had him acting the feared role.

Odumodu wrote:

"I SACRIFICED EVERYTHING TO GET HERE. THE MIXTAPE IS READY FOR 31ST. #EZIOKWU"

See the rapper's tweet below:

Netizens react to Odumodu Blvck's post

the actor's post took attention away from his mixtape as netizens focused on sharing different opinions regarding the sacrifice reference.

Read some comments sighted below:

@_Ashad___:

"Are we safe to listen to ur jam?? Make e no be like say as we Dey hear am una Dey collect our glory… "

@DripxHalcy:

"Kanayo, Kanayo weytin dey sup?"

@IfYouMissFidel:

"Modu We suppose dey expect one crazy kanayo kanayo line from you. "

@realtimmywrld:

"We don’t know who is seriously saying the truth anymore."

@XandraTope:

"The funny thing is that y’all might be telling us the truth and we’ll be thinking it’s cruise"

@Raviuana:

"The portrait behind u is the evidence of how much u have sacrificed."

@1MacFeco:

"Nnayi Sacrifice smiling from behind like a proud Dad."

@DhbNstudios:

"When #KOK @KanayoOKanayo gat ur back, sacrifice must involved. More love Odumo!"

