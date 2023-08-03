Singer Victony is the latest graduate in the Nigerian music industry, as he recently bagged an engineering degree

Victony also shared throwback pictures of him as a fresh student during his matriculation and his sign-out white shirt

Popular celebrities like Falz, Black Sherif, Fireboy DML, among others, have since taken to social media to congratulate the singer

Nigerian singer Anthony Ebuka Victor, popularly known as Victony, has taken to social media to announce he has bagged a degree in engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO.

An excited Victony shared a throwback he took as a fresh student during his matriculation and another showing how far he had come.

In a tweet, the singer revealed he wrote his final exam on Wednesday, August 2, as he shared a picture showing his sign-out white shirt.

See the pictures Victony shared below:

See his tweet below:

Celebrities, fans congratulate Victony as he bags degree in Engineering

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from celebrities and fans to the singer, see them below:

fireboydml:

"congratulations, broski."

falzthebahdguy:

"Eez goinggg congratulations g "

faveszn:

"So PROUD of you. It’s not easssyyyyyyyy."

blacksherif_:

"Proud of u chale."

enioluwaofficial:

"Congratulations Engr. Victony, many more crowns!✨."

djsix7even:

"Congratulations ebelebe Dey yankee Dey graduate for ste."

futospotlight_:

"We signed congratulations Ebelebe @vict0ny we dey always pull out for you."

itz_abumela:

"We did it bro, FUTO latest graduate gather here ❤️."

jenni_frank:

"Congratulations ."

gerald_chike:

"I am confused..no be music u dey sing since..when u enter uni."

tolugrapher1:

"That guy for second slide, na him dey help you do assignment and test, Nothing wey you wan tell me."

bigcartiff_:

"Even if Idan no go school, nah school go give Idan certificate. Congrats bro."

Victony undergoes third surgery

Victony gave his fans an update on his health after undergoing a third surgery.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the Soweto crooner shared a note to his fans where he explained that he had just done his third and final surgery.

Not stopping there, the singer also announced that he would take a break for two months based on doctor’s orders and that he could not wait for the ordeal to be over.

