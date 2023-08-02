Singer Adekunle Gold has been getting many entries for the challenge to his latest song Ogaranya

Veteran actress Iyabo Ojo decided to jump on it and dressed like a man, the mum of two blew everyone away

Iyabo did the challenge alone, changing from different outfits to another, showing off her car

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has probably erased the chance of everyone on Adekunle Gold's Ogaranya challenge.

The singer dropped the new tune recently, and different versions of dances to his song have been shared on TikTok, which he has been reposting.

Netizens gush over Iyabo Ojo's Ogaranya video Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Instead of following in the footsteps of others and getting friends and family in their videos, the actress decided to do the challenge alone.

Iyabo, however, played with her alter ego, Yebo, a man who changed from different outfits, to different locations around her house.

The actress showed off wads of cash and her car in places appropriate in the Ogaranya song.

"friendsYebo on an ogaranya level #ogaranya #ogaranyachallenge song @adekunlegold #yebo #trending"

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Iyabo Ojo

The actress in her usual manner blew the minds of people away, her colleagues and fans guished over her in the c moment section.

Read comments sighted below:

funkejenifaakindele:

"iyabo!!"

everythingfashionitem1:

"The challenge is over."

official2baba:

" TRANSFORMER"

simeon.delight:

"Abeg who still dey TikTok because we suppose don vacate that app for this woman"

symplysino:

"Adekunle just give her the money no let us go far She nailed it "

oficialzainab:

"Who else is falling in love with the "Male version " of IY ?very "Hanz" ? , azz in bobo yen HANZ gan lyk those Swauve , clean Arab men.. #yebo is a badie anyday.. always killing it "

kikis_braids2015:

"Oyaa challenge close @adekunlegold this is our winner "

heebeeronkeh:

"Even @adekunlegold no fit beat mama on dis "

