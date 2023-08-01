Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has left fans drooling for the umpteenth time after sharing beautiful photos

The billionaire’s wife posted snaps after attending the first executive meeting of senator wives in the country

A number of netizens reacted to Regina’s post by speaking on her outfit, her luxury lifestyle and more

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is once again in the news after she shared new photos on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two posted a series of photos after she attended the first executive meeting of senator wives in the country.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Regina was appointed as the social secretary for the association of senator wives in Nigeria.

Fans gush over photos as Regina Daniels attends senators wives meeting. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the new photos, the young actress was seen rocking a lovely ankara dress with a matching headtie. Other snaps also showed her posing with what appeared to be her husband’s sportscar.

In another photo, Regina was seen with the wife of the senate president of Nigeria, Mrs Ekaette Akpabio who she revealed was their host.

According to the young actress, they all met to discuss projects that could benefit the girl child in Nigeria.

Regina wrote:

“Yesterday was the first executive council meeting of the Senator’s wives association. Hosted by our delectable mummy Her excellency Mrs Ekaette Akpabio the wife of the senate president of Nigeria. We discussed extensively on different projects including ways to train and improve the girl child in Nigeria. Listening to her excellency was really inspiring. In her is a true mother to all.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ photos as she attends senator wives’ first executive meeting

A number of netizens could not hold back their admiration for the actress and they gushed over her outfit, her luxury lifestyle and more. Read some of their comments below:

Mandy__chuks:

“The only lady in Nigeria that made the right choice ❤️.”

_wildflower_03:

“You make politics look easy,productive and helpful to the country. The only hope but then the people don’t see it that way.”

finest_stella:

“Na only this woman fit advise me about men ,,Jezzz! screaming luxury ”

candy_bomo:

“A wife and a baddie.”"A "

anitacode_lingeries:

“Gen Z senator wife”

ivhills:

“Talk about look the part with some spice ”

Source: Legit.ng