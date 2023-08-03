Nigerian singer and plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, has taken to social media to motivate fans with an emotional message

The music star shared a photo of herself before the plane crash and others after as she explained how seeing her old pictures made her feel

Kechi’s emotional post touched a lot of netizens, and they reacted with heartwarming messages

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian singer and plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, has taken to social media to speak on how looking at her old pictures makes her feel.

Recall that in 2005, Kechi was involved in the Sosoliso Airlines crash when she and her secondary schoolmates travelled home for the Christmas holiday. She was the only student who survived the crash.

Nigerians react as plane crash survivor shares old photos before the crash. Photos: @kechiofficial

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the now 33-year-old singer took to her official Instagram page to share a touching message as she explained the way she feels when she sees her pictures before the crash.

According to Kechi, whenever she sees her old snaps, she feels a mixture of gratitude, pain and nostalgia. She added that they also make her marvel at how time changes a lot of things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The music star also noted that she hoped her post was going to be an inspiration to someone out there.

In her words:

“This always happens whenever I see my old pictures. A mix of nostalgia, pain and gratitude fills me inside and I marvel at what time can do, what God can do with time. Anyway I hope this encourages someone❤️ (side note: bottom left is the first time I smiled after the accident according to my mom, and it was when I saw my grandma ).”

See her post below:

Netizens react as plane crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi shares emotional post

Kechi’s emotional post on how she feels whenever she sees her old pictures before the plane crash touched a lot of hearts on social media. Read some of their comments below:

kafeela_ade:

“❤️❤️ Keep shining Queen.”

chiomagoodhair:

“Kechi baby ❤️ forever inspiring.”

pepepretti_herself:

“Even in that situation you were still smiling ❤️❤️.”

Maigariphilemon:

“You are a sermon, God is very interested in you ❤️.”

rose_syndrome666:

“You were so beautiful before the crash and you still are! And I don’t just mean your physical appearance. All of you is beautiful Kechi! Your singing, your heart, your personality, all of it!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

kevin_musau1:

“A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. You are our great our girl. See the smile ♥️living testimony .”

somachichrisasoluka:

“A real life hero. Lord. It doesn’t get any better than you, Kech!.”

shazzling:

“I thank God for you. I lost 3 of my cousins in that same crash and Mehn! I really thank God for you. Keep your smile❤️.”

officialfineboy__pizzy:

“I know how beautiful you are without showing your old picture I see your beauty and you are so amazing gorgeous and wonderful you are more than pretty .”

ch10maruby:

“Your journey of life is so inspiring, Grace always speaks for you. In Fact you are an evidence of Grace. Keep living, keep inspiring, you are loved.”

lyndysglam:

“Awwww…it’s her glowing skin before and after for me.”

dinmasofine:

“She’s still very beautiful regardless ❤️.”

rochellmukalazi:

“It is well sis! God got You.”

la_ralda_:

“She was and still is pretty ❤️.”

Kechi Okwuchi earns MBA degree in America

Kechi Okwuchi trended online as she celebrated earning a master's degree in Business Administration from an American catholic college, the University of St. Thomas.

Kechi took to her Twitter page with a statement where she praised God and thanked her loved ones for supporting her throughout her time studying to be a master's degree holder.

Many celebrities who are fans of Okwuchi took to her page to hail her dexterity to push herself to achieve despite what she's been through.

Source: Legit.ng