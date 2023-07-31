Yul Edochie and his send wife Judy Austin have sparked reactions online again with another of their usual videos

In a video on his Facebook page, the filmmaker had a great time satisfactorily nodding as his wife praised him in Igbo

While some people enjoyed watching the video, others, as expected, dragged and called out the couple

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, knows how to feed his ego and does it well to his satisfaction.

In a video shared on the filmmaker's Facebook page, the couple dressed up, and looked like they were about to head out.

Judy then proceeded to heap prayers and praises on Yul, who captured the moment on his phone.

The actress reminded her husband of the authority he wields and how his presence demands respect and reverence.

A satisfied Yul, obviously pleased with the drama, nodded and hummed in affirmation.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Yul's video

The drama did not fool people who have dedicated their time to dragging Judy for going after another person's husband. Other netizens say such worship is why Yul cannot leave the actress.

Read some comments below:

Edozie Chuks:

"In my candid observation, Judy knows Yul's weakness point and she's maximizing on that area massively to her advantage."

Esosa Rita Enoma-Oduwobi:

"This energy on top another woman husband. You should have invested so much energy in your first marriage by now you would've built an empire with him, stop trying too much it can never work and you can never reap where you didn't sow."

Eunice Emmanuel:

"That's one of the disadvantages of snátching a man from another. You have to keep trying hard to keep him Judy ntooor "

Ville Lereh:

"Good woman bless thier husband with prayer, you all are blessed "

Endurance Keyamo:

"Yul Edochie you de think say na hailing or prayer she de pray for you but na the incantations when her kayamata babalawo tell her to put for your head she de speak so. Your own don finish kpatakpata"

Stephanie Salvation:

"Trying so hard to fit in. Is well "

Awuzie Frankline:

"She is not ready to leave Yul . Second wives always put more efforts"

Ugobueze Juliet Onyia:

"Hahaha chaii, am not married but am learning honestly, little things that means a lot to a man, Positive words."

