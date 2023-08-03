A young man Abolaji Adeola recently shared a video showing the moment Pastor E.A. Adeboye presented him with an award

In the clip, Adeola, who went viral for acting as Pastor Adeboye in Mount Zion's movie Enoch, prostrated as he appreciated Daddy GO

The video has warmed hearts as fans and followers congratulated Abolaji on his latest achievement

Abolaji Adeola, known for his role as Pastor Adeboye in the biopic movie 'Enoch' on the Redeemed Christian Church God (RCCG) general overseer by Mount Zion Films Production, has received an award from the respected cleric.

Adeola, who was the lead role in the Christian movie, took to his social media timeline to share a video showing the moment Pastor Adeboye, also known as Daddy GO, presented him with an award.

Enoch actor bags award from Daddy GO. Credit: @abolajiadola

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment Adeola prostrated to Daddy GO as he received his award.

Sharing the video, Adeola wrote:

"Thank you Daddy G.O @pastoreaadeboyeofficial Thank you Mummy G.O @pastorfoluadeboye Thank You City Breed @thecitybreed."

Watch the video below:

Fans congratulate young man who played Pastor Adeboye's character in the Enoch biopic movie

Legit.ng captured some of the messages; see them below:

drew_amd:

"Congratulations Pastor that understands the boys on the street and bringing them to JESUS❤️."

pdanielolawande:

"Congratulations pastor."

mrpopekeyz:

"Congratulations Daddy G.o to the badboiz."

salemkinging:

"Congratulations!"

thedanielabe_:

"Congratulations my Honourable Pastor ."

officialarole:

"Congratulations sir."

odunayofiki:

"Great congratulations more heights of glory in Jesus name amen ."

damitoyinb:

"Congratulations, very simple and humble."

grace.ajuwon:

"Congratulations Sir .. many more ahead!"

idebbbi:

"Me smiling sheepishly!!!!"

funmilayotunmise:

"Congratulations pastor to the bad boys."

orente_ayinba_olaniyi:

"Congratulations, pastor @abolajiadeola. More anointing and greater heights in Jesus' mighty name. Amen."

Source: Legit.ng